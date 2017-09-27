Assisted suicide laws will pressure poor, elderly, depressed to die

I am grateful to Reps. Luis Correa (D-Calif), Juan Vargas (D-Calif), James Langevin (D-R.I.), Daniel Lipinski (D-Ill.), Brad Wenstrup (R-Ohio), Ralph Lee Abraham (R-La.), Darin LaHood (R-Ill.), and Andy Harris (R-Md.) for introducing a Sense of Congress resolution that takes a big step toward protecting me and many others from a death-too-soon by assisted suicide.

When assisted suicide becomes accepted public policy it threatens the lives of everyone, especially the poor, elderly, mentally ill, disabled, and terminally ill. Why? Well, for starters, abuse is unavoidable and doctors are fallible. Assisted suicide policy also injects government insurers and private insurance companies with financial incentives into every single person’s end of life decisions.

One supposed “safeguard” built into assisted suicide laws is that a patient be given a prognosis of six months or less to live to qualify. But people with serious or terminal illnesses outlive their prognoses every day.

