Assisted Suicide Unpopular After Legalization

Zero people have sought lethal doses of medication in Washington, D.C., since the District legalized physician-assisted suicide in 2017.

After a hard-fought legislative campaign to allow doctors to prescribe lethal medication to terminally ill patients, as well as threats from Congress to strike down the law, Washington, D.C., has yet to see a patient use physician-assisted suicide.

Additionally, doctors in the nation’s capital also appear to have balked at registering to participate in the practice; only 2 of D.C.’s 11,000 licensed physicians can do so, according to the Washington Post.

