Assisted Suicide Unpopular After Legalization

Image Credits: Matt Cardy / Getty.

Zero people have sought lethal doses of medication in Washington, D.C., since the District legalized physician-assisted suicide in 2017.

After a hard-fought legislative campaign to allow doctors to prescribe lethal medication to terminally ill patients, as well as threats from Congress to strike down the law, Washington, D.C., has yet to see a patient use physician-assisted suicide.

Additionally, doctors in the nation’s capital also appear to have balked at registering to participate in the practice; only 2 of D.C.’s 11,000 licensed physicians can do so, according to the Washington Post.

Read more


Related Articles

Link Discovered Between Post-Natal Sensory Experiences, Brain Development

Link Discovered Between Post-Natal Sensory Experiences, Brain Development

Health
Comments
Study Demolishes CDC Assertion That Mercury Has Nothing to Do With Autism

Study Demolishes CDC Assertion That Mercury Has Nothing to Do With Autism

Health
Comments

Sitting at Desk All Day May Damage Brain, Raise Dementia Risk

Health
Comments

Horror! Air Force Veteran Got MS After Fourth Anthrax Vaccine

Health
Comments

Hand Dryers Suck in Fecal Bacteria and Blow it All Over your Hands, Study Finds

Health
Comments

Comments