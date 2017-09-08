Associated Press Refers to Illegal Immigrants as ‘Undocumented Citizens’

An Associated Press article published Tuesday referred to the illegal immigrants affected by President Donald Trump’s repeal of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program as “undocumented citizens.”

The unusual descriptor appeared in a Sept. 5 story regarding a promise from Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel (D.). Emanuel has promised public school students they “have nothing to worry about” following the repeal of DACA, and Chicago schools “will be a Trump-free zone.”

The story’s lead paragraph described DACA as a program “protecting young immigrants from deportation,” without the important qualifier that it protects illegal immigrants from deportation. DACA was implemented to protect those brought to the United States illegally at a young age. It provided protection from deportation given they meet certain standards.

