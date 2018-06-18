Associated Press Uses ‘Cages’ to Describe Chain-Link Partitions in Border Patrol Center

Image Credits: US Border Patrol.

The Associated Press published a report Sunday evening describing chain-link partitions within a U.S. Border Patrol facility in McAllen, Texas, as “cages” — while other news organizations described them as “fences.”

The facility is a converted warehouse where families arrested for crossing the border illegally are held temporarily. Children who arrive with adults that are being prosecuted are often separated, to be sent to shelter facilities. The fences are considered necessary to separate men and women, and children from adults, for the migrants’ safety.

Here is how the Los Angeles Times (hardly a conservative outlet), which visited the same facility on the same day, described the partitions (emphasis added):

A baby boy cried as he was carried past chain-link holding areas in the Border Patrol processing center in McAllen, Texas, on Sunday morning, a sprawling former warehouse, the largest of its kind on the border.

In the center, parents were lying shoulder to shoulder on green pallets with their children. The room was spare, with bare concrete floors and guard towers, but clean.

The 72,000-square-foot building has about 300 staff members, with a medical unit, portable bathrooms and showers. It’s separated into cells and four large holding areas, all cordoned off by cyclone fence.

Read more


Related Articles

FATHER’S DAY: Bill Clinton ‘son’ calls for ‘dad’ to take paternity test

FATHER’S DAY: Bill Clinton ‘son’ calls for ‘dad’ to take paternity test

U.S. News
Comments
Laura Bush Outraged By U.S. Border Policy, A-OK With Hubby Destroying The Middle East

Laura Bush Outraged By U.S. Border Policy, A-OK With Hubby Destroying The Middle East

U.S. News
Comments

SHOCK VIDEO: Inside Trump’s Concentration Camp For Immigrant Children

U.S. News
Comments

Video: The Truth About Fatherhood

U.S. News
Comments

Kellyanne Conway Rips Media For Comparing Child Detention Centers To Concentration Camps

U.S. News
Comments

Comments