Astronomers working with NASA’s Goldstone Deep Space Network, NSF’s Green Bank Telescope and Arecibo Observatory’s 1,000-foot (305-m) antenna have released the first radar images of a big near-Earth asteroid called 2003 SD220.

The asteroid flew past Earth on Saturday, December 22, 2018, at a distance of about 1.8 million miles (2.9 million km).

This was the asteroid’s closest approach in more than 400 years and the closest until 2070, when the asteroid will safely approach Earth slightly closer.

