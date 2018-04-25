Asteroid Miners' Satellite Aces Space Test

Image Credits: Lucas/Flickr.

Some of Planetary Resources’ asteroid-mining tech just passed a major space test.

The Washington-based company’s tiny Arkyd-6 satellite has completed all its mission goals in Earth orbit, just three months after lifting off atop an Indian rocket, Planetary Resources representatives said.

“The spacecraft successfully demonstrated its distributed computing system, communications, attitude-control system, power generation and storage with deployable solar arrays and batteries, star tracker and reaction wheels, and the first commercial mid-wave infrared (MWIR) imager operated in space,” Planetary Resources President and CEO Chris Lewicki wrote in an update Tuesday (April 24).

