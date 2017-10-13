Asteroid that just buzzed Earth may not miss on future visit

Image Credits: Daniel Machacek | Flickr.

The house-sized asteroid that just passed by Earth, almost as close as many satellites in orbit, will be back — and a future visit might lead to it taking up permanent residency here.

On Tuesday night/Wednesday morning, Asteroid 2012 TC4 safely passed by our planet at an altitude of 27,300 miles (44,000 kilometers), just a few thousand miles above the level of satellites in geosychronous orbit. That’s nearly twice as close as when it passed us almost exactly five years ago, about a week after it was first discovered in October 2012.

The most recent models of the space rock’s future path, which can be altered by Earth’s gravity each time it makes a close pass, have ruled out the possibility that it will impact Earth when it makes another close call in 2050.

