Astonishing Bravery: Robert De Niro Says 'F*** Trump' At Tony Awards, Gets Standing Ovation

Harveywood actor Robert De Niro put his career on the line Sunday night at the Tony Awards with an act that took astonishing bravery and courage.

The fallout could no doubt see him permanently blacklisted in Hollywood!

From Variety:

Robert De Niro had a few choice words for President Donald Trump while the legendary actor was on stage at Sunday’s Tony Awards to introduce Bruce Springsteen’s musical performance. “I’m going to say one thing, F— Trump,” De Niro said while pumping his fists in the air. “It’s no longer down with Trump. It’s f— Trump.”

The political sentiment earned De Niro a standing ovation from the crowd at Radio City Music Hall, while CBS scrambled to bleep the audio on the live telecast. After the audience settled, De Niro got back to talking about Springsteen, who received a special Tony Award during Sunday night. The intimate show, “Springsteen on Broadway” — or as De Niro referred to it, “Jersey Boy” — features the Boss performing his music and sharing stories from his 2016 autobiography “Born to Run.” Tickets to the exclusive concert residency, which has been extended twice, are upwards of $850.

No doubt he’s going lose his career over this!

Same goes for everyone in the audience filmed giving him a standing ovation!

He risked it all to speak truth to the powerful!

This is Normandy-tier bravery which will go down in history!

De Niro may have faltered by not speaking out against his “old pal” Harvey Weinstein, but I think this more than makes up for it!

Here's video of DeNiro swearing at Trump on #TonyAwards

Australian feed didnt censor it. pic.twitter.com/KZNrT8UIyH — Rhett Bartlett (@dialmformovies) June 11, 2018

I guess we can finally consider Trump — or as I like to call him, Flumpfen Von Cheeto Face — truly finished!