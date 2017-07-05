Astonishing Rise in Demand for Exorcisms

An “astonishing” rise in harmful Christian exorcisms is being partly driven by migrant communities, a think tank has warned.

A report by Theos, a think tank focusing on religion, found that experts were concerned that the “booming industry” in exorcisms was putting Christians’ mental health at risk.

The report, which examines the relationship between Christianity and mental health, said: “Exorcisms are now a booming industry in the UK, with a number of interviewees noting the astonishing increase in demand – often, as one noted, in defiance of any actual rules or procedures put in place by any church.”

It said that this industry was in part “driven by immigrant communities and Pentecostal churches which are very open about their exorcism services”.

Read more


Related Articles

Poland Prepares ‘Absolutely Huge’ Welcome for Trump

Poland Prepares ‘Absolutely Huge’ Welcome for Trump

World News
Comments
France to make vaccination mandatory from 2018 as it is 'unacceptable children are still dying of measles'

France to make vaccination mandatory from 2018 as it is ‘unacceptable children are still dying of measles’

World News
Comments

Brexit 1776 Was A War Of Secession

World News
Comments

5,000 Cases of Female Genital Mutilation In UK Over Past Year

World News
Comments

CULTURAL ENRICHMENT: German City With Most Immigrants Also Has Most Crime

World News
Comments

Comments