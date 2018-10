Radio waves from our home galaxy, the Milky Way, reflect off the surface of the moon in this intriguing image created by a research team working with the The Murchison Widefield Array (MWA) radio telescopes in the Australian desert.

The remote location was chosen for its extremely low levels of interference from earthly radio stations.

The team, led by Benjamin McKinley of the Curtin Institute of Radio Astronomy, is hoping to detect remote signals from the very early universe.

Read more