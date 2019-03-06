Astronomers detect deep, long asymmetric occultation in a newly found low-mass star

Image Credits: Danielle Futselaar; artsource.nl .

An international team of astronomers has observed a deep, day-long asymmetric occultation in a recently detected low-mass star known as EPIC 204376071.

In a research paper published February 21 on arXiv.org, the scientists detail their finding and ponder various theories that could explain such peculiar occultation.

Located some 440 away, most likely in the Upper Scorpius stellar association, EPIC 204376071 is a young (about 10 million years old) M-star with a mass of about 0.16 solar masses and a radius of approximately 0.63 solar radii. The star has an effective temperature of nearly 3,000 K, luminosity of around 0.03 solar luminosities and a rotation period of 1.63 days.

Read more


The Democratic party has lurched further left than ever before in American history, leading to a civil war within the leadership.


Related Articles

Father of “Global Warming” Proposes Solar Shield of Sulfur Dioxide

Father of “Global Warming” Proposes Solar Shield of Sulfur Dioxide

Newswars Redirect
Comments
Trans Agenda Paving Road to AI Hell

Trans Agenda Paving Road to AI Hell

Science & Tech
Comments

Kepler Space Telescope’s first exoplanet candidate confirmed, ten years after launch

Science & Tech
Comments

These Cameras Can Spot Shoplifters Even Before They Steal

Science & Tech
Comments

NSA Weighs Ending Phone Surveillance Program Exposed by Snowden

Science & Tech
Comments

Comments