Astronomers find possible elusive star behind supernova

Image Credits: NASA/ESA/J. OLMSTED (STScI).

Astronomers may have finally uncovered the long-sought progenitor to a specific type of exploding star by sifting through NASA Hubble Space Telescope archival data and conducting follow-up observations using W. M. Keck Observatory in Hawaii.

The supernova, known as a type Ic, is thought to detonate after a massive star has shed or been stripped of its outer layers of hydrogen and helium.

These stars are among the most massive known—at least 30 times more massive than our own Sun. Even after shedding some of their material late in life, they remain very large and bright.

Read more

We’re in a fight…

Mass censorship of conservatives and libertarians is exploding. You’ve already seen this with the demonetization and ultimate purge of Infowars and other alternative media outlets by mega-corporations working in tangent to stifle competition. But you are important in this fight. Your voice is important. Your free thought is important. Make no mistake, you are just as important as anyone in the Anti-American establishment.

You are our most important contributor.

Sign up for the free newsletter so they can’t keep us from sending you critical information.

Subscribe to the newsletter

We need your support now more than ever. Donate to help support the Infowar.

Donate Now

Download the free app now


Related Articles

National Facial Recognition Database To Use Loyalty Rewards To Identify American Shoppers

National Facial Recognition Database To Use Loyalty Rewards To Identify American Shoppers

Science & Tech
Comments
NASA Learns More About Interstellar Visitor 'Oumuamua'

NASA Learns More About Interstellar Visitor ‘Oumuamua’

Science & Tech
Comments

Twitter Censored 10,000 for Democrats Using This “Research Institute”

Science & Tech
Comments

Hundreds of Birds Die During 5G Experiment

Science & Tech
Comments

Frozen Planet Discovered Likely Inhospitable

Science & Tech
Comments

Comments