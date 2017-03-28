Astronomers Launch Public Search for Planet X

Image Credits: NASA/JPL-Caltech/SwRI/MSSS.

Australian scientists searching the southern skies for a large planet, predicted to be hiding on the edge of our solar system, have released thousands of images for the public to trawl through to pinpoint its location.

Calculations suggest there may be an elusive “Planet Nine” orbiting the Sun far beyond Neptune and Pluto, though it has never been eyeballed by astronomers.

Now, scientists at the Australian National University (ANU) are publicly releasing images taken by the SkyMapper telescope at the university’s Siding Spring Observatory in regional NSW, in the hopes that Planet Nine makes an appearance.

