Astronomers Use Annihilated Star to Clock Black Hole’s Spin

Image Credits: MARK GARLICK/SCIENCE PHOTO LIBRARY / Getty.

Astronomers have discovered a surprisingly long-lived X-ray pulse from the debris of a shredded star as it inexorably spirals closer to a black hole’s mouth.

The pulse’s timing appears to be tied to the black hole’s spin and indicates that the black hole twirls at a speed at least 50% that of light.

MARK GARLICK/SCIENCE PHOTO LIBRARY / Getty

Spin is one of the fundamental parameters that describe a black hole, like the stats on an ID card. It’s immensely hard to measure; we only have spin measurements for about 30 supermassive black holes, determined based on their X-ray spectra.

Reporting January 9th in Science and at the winter American Astronomical Society meeting in Seattle, Dheeraj Pasham (MIT) and colleagues are adding another black hole to the list — but in an innovative way.

Read more


Related Articles

Elon Musk shows off prototype of Mars-bound rocket, Starship

Elon Musk shows off prototype of Mars-bound rocket, Starship

Science & Tech
Comments
Mysterious Blast Studied with NASA Telescopes

Mysterious Blast Studied with NASA Telescopes

Science & Tech
Comments

Fertility rate for white women plummets BELOW the limit needed to maintain the population in every single US state

Science & Tech
Comments

Facebook Employees Reveal “Cult-Like” Atmosphere Enforced By Higher-ups

Science & Tech
Comments

Astronomers Map “Light Echoes” of Black Hole

Science & Tech
Comments

Comments