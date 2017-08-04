Astrophysicists have figured out how to capture fine details of anti-matter for the first time

Share +1 Pin Email Shares 0

It’s been about nine months since a team of CERN researchers succeeded in their goal of measuring the spectrum of light emitted from hydrogen’s mirror particle, antihydrogen.

They were just getting started. Now the researchers have detailed evidence of the structure of antihydrogen using spectroscopy, setting a landmark in our quest to determine why there is something in the Universe rather than nothing.

Led by Canadian researchers under what’s called the ALPHA Collaboration, the first detailed observation of “home made” anti-hydrogen’s structure has shown its spectral lines are virtually identical to those of hydrogen.

