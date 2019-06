An Eritrean ‘asylum seeker’ has been sentenced by a German court to seven and a half years in prison for attempted murder after the man stabbed his host family’s 11-year-old son, according to local media.

Don’t miss:

Spain Deploying 44,000 Officers to Guard Tourist Zones Amid Terrorism Fears



Spain is preparing to launch ‘Operation Summer,’ which will see over 44,000 officers deployed to busy tourist zones as jihadists vow attacks and Western governments warn travelers terrorism is likely on the Iberian peninsula.