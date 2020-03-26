Asylum Seekers and Migrants Not Respecting Lockdown

Asylum seekers and migrants in Germany and Italy are not respecting measures to help prevent the spread of the Chinese coronavirus, with some becoming violent when confronted.

The mayors of the German towns of Schneeberg and Zschorlau in the Saxony region have both complained to the regional government that asylum seekers at a local asylum home have not been respecting the measures in place to halt the spread of the virus.

According to the mayors, the asylum seekers have been under the impression that the measures announced by German Chancellor Angela Merkel this week do not apply to them, tabloid Bild reports.



The German leader announced nine measures, including encouraging citizens to keep a safe distance from each other and reducing contact to those outside of their household to an absolute minimum.

Groups of people gathering in public places, apartments, and private facilities have also been banned and violators could see police action. The measures will be upheld until April 5th.

