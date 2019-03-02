At CPAC, Pence Rips Hollywood Libs, ‘Media Elites’ for Making Anti-Religious Bias ‘Fashionable’

NATIONAL HARBOR, MD — Speaking Friday morning at CPAC to a full-capacity, raucous crowd of Trump supporters (with plenty of anti-Trump and anti-conservative media types in the back), Vice President Mike Pence took a few shots at the left, their media cohorts, and their friends in Hollywood for possessing a disdain for religious liberty and their refusal to acknowledge the worsening situation at the U.S.-Mexico border.

The Vice President highlighted the deeply-seated belief that America’s a country in which religious freedom should be allowed to flourish. With that, Pence insisted that CPAC attendees should “make no mistake about it” that “freedom of religion is under attack in our country.”

On that topic, Pence brought up the liberal media uproar concerning Second Lady Karen Pence choosing to take a position at a Northern Virginia Christian elementary school teaching art. Most notably, the onslaught included the dangerous and outlandish wonderment by CNN’s John King if Mrs. Pence’s Christian views and thoughts on marriage should ban her from receiving taxpayer-funded Secret Service protection.

Here was a portion of the Vice President’s defense of his wife that drew a roaring ovation from the thousands inside the Potomac Ballroom:

Lately, it’s actually become fashionable for media elites and Hollywood liberals to mock religious belief. My own family recently came under attack just because my wife Karen went back to teach art to children at a Christian school. Let me say it before all of you. I couldn’t be more proud of my wife.

Moments later, Pence promised those listening that the administration won’t allow or endorse such discrimination:

But let me be clear on this point. This is not about us. It’s about all of you. It’s about the sincerely-held belief of millions of Americans who cherish the Christian faith and Christian education. And so I’ll make you a promise: Under this President and this administration, we will always stand with people of faith. We will always stand defend the freedom of religion of every American of every faith, so help us God.

