At least 12 Killed in Militant Attack in Iran, Guards Blame Saudi Arabia

Image Credits: Hasan Shirvani/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images.

Suicide bombers and gunmen attacked the Iranian parliament and the Mausoleum of Ayatollah Khomeini in Tehran on Wednesday, killing at least 12 people in a twin assault which Iran’s Revolutionary Guards blamed on regional rival Saudi Arabia.

Islamic State claimed responsibility and released a video purporting to show gunmen inside the parliament building.

The attacks took place at a particularly charged time after Saudi Arabia and other Sunni powers cut ties with Qatar on Monday, accusing it of backing Tehran and militant groups.

They were the first claimed by the hardline Sunni Muslim militant group inside in the tightly controlled Shi’ite Muslim country. Islamic State has regularly threatened Iran, one of the powers leading the fight against the militants’ forces in neighboring Iraq and, beyond that, Syria.

Read more


Related Articles

Cheshire Police Remind Social Media Users To Watch Their Mouths In Wake Of Terror Attack

Cheshire Police Remind Social Media Users To Watch Their Mouths In Wake Of Terror Attack

World at War
Comments
Ramadan Londonistan: Nursery Worker Stabbed In Broad Daylight by Female Trio Yelling "Allah"

Ramadan Londonistan: Nursery Worker Stabbed In Broad Daylight by Female Trio Yelling “Allah”

World at War
Comments

Yemen Parents Marrying Off Young Daughters For Cash

World at War
Comments

U.N. Report: 163 Civilians Executed by Islamic State in Mosul

World at War
Comments

Ramadan Terrorist DEATH TOLL Hits 180

World at War
Comments

Comments