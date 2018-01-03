At Least 12 Obama-Era Officials Running In 2018 Midterms

Image Credits: J. Scott Applewhite - Pool/Getty Images.

At least a dozen former Obama administration officials are challenging Republican incumbents for House seats across the country.

The Wall Street Journal reported Wednesday that many of the former officials are looking to unseat GOP lawmakers deemed vulnerable by House Democrats as part of a wider effort to take back a majority in the chamber.

The roster of Obama administration alumni includes former White House technology adviser Brian Forde, who is challenging Rep. Mimi Walters (R-Calif.) in her Orange County congressional district, as well as Colin Allred and Ed Meier, a former Housing and Urban Development official and State Department, official respectively, who are both challenging Rep. Pete Sessions (R-Texas).

Read more


Related Articles

Chelsea Clinton Sends Happy New Year Tweet to The Church of Satan

Chelsea Clinton Sends Happy New Year Tweet to The Church of Satan

U.S. News
Comments
MSNBC Analyst: Trump's Sexual Insecurity Threatens to "Literally Annihilate the Planet"

MSNBC Analyst: Trump’s Sexual Insecurity Threatens to “Literally Annihilate the Planet”

U.S. News
Comments

BUCHANAN: The Times Rides to Mueller’s Rescue

U.S. News
Comments

Probe Uncovers “Laws Broken, False Statements” In FBI Handling of Clinton Emails

U.S. News
Comments

Trump to announce ‘most dishonest’ and ‘corrupt media awards’ next week

U.S. News
Comments

Comments