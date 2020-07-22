At Least 14 Injured in Shooting at Chicago Funeral

A total of 14 people were injured in a shooting in Chicago late on Tuesday and all of them are at hospitals, Chicago Police First Deputy Superintendent Eric Carter told reporters.

Unofficial reports from the scene said earlier that as many as 16 people were shot in Chicago’s Auburn Gresham neighborhood on Tuesday evening.

“There are 14 victims being treated at five separate area hospitals. Their condition is unknown at this time,” Carter said.

According to Carter, the police have so far detained one suspect and the motives are still unknown. He added that the fire was opened from a car targeting the participants of a funeral ceremony, who opened fire in response. Suspects jumped out of the car after it crashed and disappeared from the scene, the police said.

CBS Chicago reporter Jermont Terry initially said that up to 16 people were struck at the mass shooting.

BREAKING NOW: Up to 16 people shot near 79th and Carpenter. @Chicago_Police on scene. Sources tell me some victims walked into hospitals others taken by ambulances and officers even took some victims to hospitals. @cbschicago pic.twitter.com/MNm1h5GeXI — Jermont Terry (@JermontTerry) July 22, 2020

CBS Chicago’s Charlie De Mar was told that the funeral was for a shooting victim.

“Spoke with people here who said they were inside a funeral home when the shots started,” he wrote on Twitter. “Spoke to a woman who had blood on her jeans. She didnt know whose blood it was.”

The Chicago Fire Department announced Tuesday evening that 11 people in total were taken to area hospitals – all in serious or critical condition.



