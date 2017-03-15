At Least 30 Killed in Suicide Bombings at Damascus Justice Building, Cafe

A pair of suicide bombers attacked the main judicial building in the Syrian capital of Damascus and a restaurant on the outskirts of town Wednesday, killing at least 30 people and injuring scores, according to Syrian state media.

Damascus police chief Mohammad Kheir Ismail told Syrian state TV that the attacker at the Justice Palace was wearing a military uniform and carrying a shotgun and grenades when he tried to force his way into the building around 1:20 p.m. local time.

Syria’s attorney general, Ahmad al-Sayed, who was in the building just a few yards away from the blast, told state TV that when the security guards tried to arrest the man, he threw himself inside the palace and blew himself up. Al-Sayed said 30 people were killed and 45 others wounded.

