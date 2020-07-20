At Least 65 Shot, 10 Fatally, over Weekend in Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s Chicago

At least 65 people were shot, 10 fatally, over the weekend in Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s (D) Chicago.

On July 19, 2020, Breitbart News reported 50 had been shot, at least six killed, between Friday evening and Sunday morning alone.  Those numbers only rose as the rest of Sunday played out.

NBC 5 reports the shootings began Friday at 5:30 p.m. “in the 8200 block of South Drexel.” Three individuals were standing on the sidewalk when someone opened fired from inside a vehicle. A “14-year-old boy was hit in the face, a 21-year-old man was hit in the arm and a 27-year-old woman was hit in the buttocks.”

