At The U.S.-Mexican Border, Migrants Give Up Hope of Crossing

Image Credits: Mario Tama/Getty Images.

In a muddy makeshift camp in the Mexican border city of Ciudad Juarez, more than 1,000 migrants had waited for weeks for a chance to request asylum in the United States, enduring cold nights and long days of uncertainty.

Frustrated, many are giving up and clearing out.

Authorities say as of last week, there were still about 1,400 migrants, most of them from southwestern Mexico, holding out hope under tents and tarps in a park not far from the Rio Grande.

But on Thursday, only about 700 remained. The others grew tired of the near-freezing temperatures at night and the seemingly fruitless quest to be heard by US officials.

Read more

Alex Jones covers some of the bombshell info that will be fully disclosed on Monday’s broadcast
Also, get all you need to completely stuff Christmas stockings this year with our Christmas Mega Pack sold AT COST during the Extended Christmas Super Sale!

Watch Live

Infowars Network Live Feed

Featured


Related Articles

Michael Bloomberg Claims ‘21 Students Are Shot Every Day’ Under Trump

Michael Bloomberg Claims ‘21 Students Are Shot Every Day’ Under Trump

U.S. News
Comments
Ted Cruz Blasts Spending Bill: Funds Planned Parenthood, Gun Control

Ted Cruz Blasts Spending Bill: Funds Planned Parenthood, Gun Control

U.S. News
Comments

CNN Poll Finds “Massive Movement Towards The President,” Booming Economy

U.S. News
comments

President Trump Signs Defense Bill Creating Space Force — First New Military Branch Since 1947

U.S. News
comments

Washington Post Gives Nancy Pelosi Four Pinocchios for False Gun Stats

U.S. News
comments

Comments