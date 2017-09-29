ATF Traced More Crime Guns So Far in 2017 Than Ever Before

On Tuesday the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF) announced that so far in 2017 it had traced the most crime guns in its history.

“ATF Nat’l Tracing Center traced 400,000+ firearms for law enforcement in FY2017 so far, most ever in one year since we started decades ago,” the agency tweeted.

The National Tracing Center is the only crime-gun tracing facility in the United States. It is tasked with assisting local, state, and federal law enforcement agencies in tracking criminal firearms, mainly by examining shell casings left at crime scenes. The more than 400,000 traces thus far in 2017 far outpace the previous record of 373,349 traces set just last year.

