Atheists Give Trump 'Lump Of Coal' For Christmas For Supporting Religious Liberty

An atheist organization took out an ad in the New York Times to announce it is giving President Donald Trump a “lump of coal” for Christmas for his executive order protecting religious liberty.

The Freedom from Religion Foundation (FFRF) – an organization that champions abortion and LGBT rights – displays what it calls its “light-hearted, full-page ad” on its Facebook account. The ad appeared on Thursday – the winter solstice.

“President Trump’s great big Christmas present to the Religious Right . . . is a great big war on the separation of church and state,” the ad states.

