Atheists Give Trump 'Lump Of Coal' For Christmas For Supporting Religious Liberty

Image Credits: Billy/flickr.

An atheist organization took out an ad in the New York Times to announce it is giving President Donald Trump a “lump of coal” for Christmas for his executive order protecting religious liberty.

The Freedom from Religion Foundation (FFRF) – an organization that champions abortion and LGBT rights – displays what it calls its “light-hearted, full-page ad” on its Facebook account. The ad appeared on Thursday – the winter solstice.

“President Trump’s great big Christmas present to the Religious Right . . . is a great big war on the separation of church and state,” the ad states.

Read more


Related Articles

Year One List: 81 major Trump achievements, 11 Obama legacy items repealed

Year One List: 81 major Trump achievements, 11 Obama legacy items repealed

U.S. News
Comments
Why Is Alphabet CEO Eric Schmidt Technically Serving In The Department Of Defense?

Why Is Alphabet CEO Eric Schmidt Technically Serving In The Department Of Defense?

U.S. News
Comments

House Intelligence Chairman Working on ‘corruption’ Report in FBI: WaPost

U.S. News
Comments

War on Christmas: Dem Leaders Ignore Holiday While GOP Celebrates

U.S. News
Comments

Trump Spent Christmas Eve Personally Thanking Hundreds of Armed Service Members Around the World

U.S. News
Comments

Comments