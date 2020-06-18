Atlanta Police Union Head: ‘It’s the Worst Day in Law Enforcement in the City of Atlanta That’s Ever Been’

The fallout from the Rayshard Brooks’ saga continued in Atlanta on Wednesday night on the heels of Fulton County, GA District Attorney Paul Howard’s announcement that former Atlanta Police Officer Garrett Rolfe, the suspect in Brooks’ death, was facing 11 charges.

Vince Champion, southeast regional director of the International Brotherhood of Police officers, who functions as the head of the police union for the city of Atlanta, acknowledged during an interview with Atlanta’s FOX 5 morale within the Atlanta Police Department had hit a low, which backs up a similar claim made by Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms on CNN earlier.

“It’s the worst day in law enforcement in the city of Atlanta that’s ever been,” Champion said.

