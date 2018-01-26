AT&T Urges Congress to Pass “Internet Bill of Rights”

WASHINGTON, D.C. – On Thursday, Jan. 24, AT&T called for an “Internet Bill of Rights,” arguing for a new, fairer standard to replace the George Soros-backed Obama administration “net neutrality” rules that the Federal Communications Commission voted in December to repeal.

AT&T CEO Randall Stephenson is calling for an Internet Bill of Rights arguing “net neutrality” should apply to the giant Internet edge providers, including Google, Twitter, and Facebook, who apply content to the Internet, not just to the Internet Service Providers (ISP) whose major function is to connect users to the Internet.

“AT&T is committed to an open Internet,” Stephenson’s statement said. “We don’t censor online content. And we don’t throttle, discriminate, or degrade network performance based on content. Period”

Stephenson argued congressional action is needed to establish an Internet Bill of Rights that applies to all Internet companies and guarantees neutrality, transparency, openness, non-discrimination and privacy protection for all Internet users.

“Legislation would not only ensure consumer’s rights are protected but it would provide consistent rules of the road for all Internet companies across all websites, content, devices, and applications,” he said.

In a series of undercover videos, investigative reporter James O’Keefe and his Project Veritas organization have revealed the extent to which Twitter has used “net neutrality” rules to follow the lead of Google and Facebook in censoring out conservative and libertarian views.

On July 13, Infowars.com reported that the Soros-funded pro-censorship group had partnered with the salacious website PornHub to fight to keep in place the Obama administration “Net Neutrality” rules by organizing a “BOT” campaign to flood the FCC with “AstroTurf”-generated form letters by the hundreds of thousands with addresses from Russia, Germany, and France – all countries where the Internet is not regulated by the FCC.

As Infowars.com has repeatedly explained, “Net Neutrality” rules imposed fairness standards only on the ISPs like Comcast, AT&T, and Verizon – the Internet switches through which users connect to the Internet – while not applying to Google, Facebook, and Twitter – the giant Internet content providers – who remained free under “Net Neutrality” rules to censor conservative and libertarian websites like Infowars.com.

QAnon champions the meme storm bolstering AT&T call for Internet Bill of Rights

In an Internet posting yesterday on the “dark web” website 8chan, the secretive intelligence agent QAnon championed AT&T’s call for Congress to pass an Internet Bill of Rights.

This prompted QAnon’s thousands anonymous followers, known as “Anons,” to call for a meme storm to support the new Internet standard AT&T has proposed to combat the rampant censorship of conservative and libertarian views openly practiced by the giant Internet edge providers, including Google, Facebook, and Twitter.

Here is the QAnon post that led to the developing meme storm:

On Thursday, Jan. 25, QAnon posted a screen capture from Fox News’s Fox & Friends news segment that produced IP data to refute the #NeverTrump false argument that the #ReleaseTheMemo campaign to urge Congress to release the “Nunes Memo” prepared by the House Intelligence Committee was tied to “Russian Bots,” as argued by Democratic Rep. Adam Schiff, the ranking member of the House Intelligence Committee, and by Sen. Diane Feinstein, the ranking member of the Senate Judiciary Committee.

In commenting on the Fox & Friends report, QAnon commented the following cryptic language:

AT&T>No Such Agency [contract]. AT&T>GOOG/FB/etc. “prevent unfair censorship’ PUSH Internet Bill of Rights.

Decoded, QAnon referenced the $2 billion dollar contract the NSA awarded to AT&T, a company QAnon has distinguished as a major Internet player that openly advocates policies that prevent the type of politically motivated censorship openly practiced by the giant Internet content providers like Google and Facebook.

Urging a “push” to get AT&T’s call for Congress to pass an Internet Bill of Rights, QAnon launched an Internet meme storm that Anons began producing on 8chan Thursday and Friday, preparing the memes for Internet launch over the weekend.

Here are three of the memes produced by the Anons to promote AT&T’s call for an Internet Bill of Rights.

Look for the memes to start appearing on websites like Twitter under the following hashtag: #internetBillofRights.