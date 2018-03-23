Attack at Air Force Base in California Reportedly being Treated as Terrorism

Image Credits: flickr, dcoetzee.

An incident this week at a U.S. Air Force base in Northern California — in which a vehicle burst into flames after crashing through the main gate — is being treated as “an act of terrorism,” according to a report.

Authorities said a driver died, likely by igniting himself, after gaining “unauthorized access” to Travis Air Force Base in Solano County, about 55 miles northeast of San Francisco, on Wednesday night.

There was no further threat to the base, where approximately 7,000 active military members and 3,700 civilians live and work, Air Force officials said.

The FBI has also joined the investigation alongside base officials.

