Attack on Grand Mosque in Mecca is foiled as suspect blows himself

Saudi security forces have foiled a terror plot targeting the Grand Mosque in the Muslim holy city of Mecca after a suspect blew himself up after a gunfight.

Saudi Arabia’s Interior Ministry said security forces exchanged gunfire with one of the suspects, who blew himself up inside a home he was hiding in yesterday.

Five people, including a woman, were arrested in security operations in Mecca, Saudi Interior Ministry spokesman Mansour al-Turki said.

The Interior Ministry added that the attack on the mosque was being planned by three terrorist groups, two based in Mecca and a third in Jeddah.

Al-Arabiya said a suicide bomber hiding in a house in the Ajyad al-Masafi neighborhood of Mecca opened fire on security forces and later blew himself up on the eve of Ramadan.

Five security forces members and six other people – the latter all foreigners – were injured in the attack.

Read more


Related Articles

Alex Jones And Max Keiser Break Down Geopolitical State Of Affairs

Alex Jones And Max Keiser Break Down Geopolitical State Of Affairs

World News
Comments
Venezuela’s Shortages Spur Perilous Sea Journeys

Venezuela’s Shortages Spur Perilous Sea Journeys

World News
Comments

Hero of London Terror Attack Homeless While Migrants Secure Luxury Housing

Infowars Exclusives
Comments

Guardian Journalist Accused of Advocating Riots

World News
Comments

North Korea Denies Torturing US Student Otto Warmbier

World News
Comments

Comments