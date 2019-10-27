Attacker Still At Large After Texas University Homecoming Mass Shooting Leaves 2 dead, Multiple Injured

Image Credits: Kali9 / Getty Images.

A major manhunt is underway after a mass shooting at a homecoming party in Greenville, Texas, has left at least two people dead and multiple others injured.

A gunman armed with a semi-automatic rifle opened fire at The Party Venue in Greenville, near Dallas, during an unofficial homecoming party for Texas A&M Commerce College students. Officials found two bodies at the scene along with 14 other people who had suffered injuries of varying severity.

Graphic footage of the aftermath of the incident posted on social media showed several injured people on the ground inside the venue while dozens of others fled the scene.

The victims were rushed to several local hospitals by ambulance, helicopter and private transport. The shooting happened shortly after police officers were called to the scene following reports of a parking dispute. It is not clear if the two incidents are connected.

WFAA-TV reporter Jason Whitely tweeted: “At least two fatalities. More than a dozen injured. A .227 caliber rifle is believed to be used. Motive unknown.”

Around 750 students were reportedly inside the venue when the mass shooting took place.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims, families, and friends of those affected by this morning’s shooting in Greenville, Texas,” Texas A&M University said in a statement .

Yet another mass shooting immediately politicized by Beto O’Rourke this time in Odessa and Midland Texas over the weekend with 7 reported dead and 21 injured. Like an ambulance chaser, If there is a mass shooting in Texas you can guarantee Beto O’Rourke will be there to grab the national spotlight before all of the information is in and the families have had time to heal.

Watch Live

Featured


Related Articles

Trump launches Twitter attack on Pelosi over impeachment bid

Trump launches Twitter attack on Pelosi over impeachment bid

U.S. News
Comments
Source: Trump Focused on Mental Health Legislation Instead of Gun Control

Source: Trump Focused on Mental Health Legislation Instead of Gun Control

U.S. News
Comments

NBC Agrees To Release Sexual Assault Accusers From NDAs

U.S. News
comments

Hillary Takes Veiled Shot at Donald, Melania Trump During Elijah Cummings’ Funeral

U.S. News
comments

Obama Takes Veiled Shot At Trump During Cummings Eulogy: ‘You Are Not A Sucker To Have Integrity’

U.S. News
comments

Comments