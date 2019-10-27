Attacker Still At Large After Texas University Homecoming Mass Shooting Leaves 2 dead, Multiple Injured

A major manhunt is underway after a mass shooting at a homecoming party in Greenville, Texas, has left at least two people dead and multiple others injured.

A gunman armed with a semi-automatic rifle opened fire at The Party Venue in Greenville, near Dallas, during an unofficial homecoming party for Texas A&M Commerce College students. Officials found two bodies at the scene along with 14 other people who had suffered injuries of varying severity.

Scene pics from mass shooting outside Greenville, Texas. Ten people shot around midnight. Two dead. A half dozen Hunt County Sheriff’s deputies vehicles on scene. Suspect remains at large. pic.twitter.com/rWbDyo3BIv — Jason Whitely (@JasonWhitely) October 27, 2019

Graphic footage of the aftermath of the incident posted on social media showed several injured people on the ground inside the venue while dozens of others fled the scene.

The victims were rushed to several local hospitals by ambulance, helicopter and private transport. The shooting happened shortly after police officers were called to the scene following reports of a parking dispute. It is not clear if the two incidents are connected.

Praying for all involved! Lawlessness! Times of Distress! Just happened, Mass Shooting at Texas A&M Commerce College Homecoming. Scene is secure but murder is still at large as of 1:28am. At least 3 killed 20+ injured. Sad!! Sad😭😭😭

.#Texas #MassShooting pic.twitter.com/DA0xCVKZHO — Prophet Reuben M (@MinisterReubenM) October 27, 2019

WFAA-TV reporter Jason Whitely tweeted: “At least two fatalities. More than a dozen injured. A .227 caliber rifle is believed to be used. Motive unknown.”

Around 750 students were reportedly inside the venue when the mass shooting took place.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims, families, and friends of those affected by this morning’s shooting in Greenville, Texas,” Texas A&M University said in a statement .

