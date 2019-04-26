“Attempted Coup” – President Trump Gives Extensive Interview to Sean Hannity

President Trump gave an extensive interview to Fox News host Sean Hannity on Thursday evening.

The President made several stunning comments about the Mueller investigation, previous wiretaps, the upcoming inspector general report, the deep state, and his firm plans to declassify a significant amount of background documents.

For the first time President Trump used the terms “attempted coup” and “overthrow” to discuss the coordinated effort against his administration by the previous administration including James Clapper (ODNI), John Brennan (CIA), James Comey (FBI), and lower level officials within the intelligence apparatus.

