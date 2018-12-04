Attenborough at U.N. Summit: If No Climate Change Action, 'Collapse of Our Civilizations,' Extinction 'On Horizon'

Britain’s Sir David Attenborough, an agnostic, anti-growth, population control advocate and naturalist, said that if the governments of the world do not take action on climate change, then “the collapse of our civilizations and the extinction of much of the natural world is on the horizon.” Attenborough, a Darwinist and former BBC senior manager, has also said that humans “are a plague on the Earth.”

At the United Nations’ Climate Change Conference in Katowice, Poland, which runs this week (Dec. 3-7), Attenborough proclaimed, “Right now, we are facing a man-made disaster of global scale. Our greatest threat in thousands of years: climate change.”

“If we don’t take action, the collapse of our civilizations and the extinction of much of the natural world is on the horizon,” he said.

“The United Nations provides a unique platform that could unite the whole world,” he added. “And, as the Paris Agreement proved, together we can make real change.”

