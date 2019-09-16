Attention Liberals: Greta Thunberg Is Not Jesus

The UN’s climate change representative Greta Thunberg has been hailed by comedian Sarah Silverman as the second coming.

Thunberg has also made her rounds on the left’s propaganda circuit.

All of this after Thunberg sailed from England to New York representing the UN’s tyrannical sustainability goals on her “zero-emissions” voyage.

But the “zero-emissions” trip was a total scam, as four sailors had to fly to New York and relieve the crew to take the ship back.

But the arrogance of the UN and the media supporting Thunberg hailed her as victorious.

A similar arrogance was found at the recent Gastro Summit where behavioral scientist and marketing strategist Magnus Soderlund from the Stockholm School of Economics gave a speech titled “Can You Imagine Eating Human Flesh?”

But as the Epoch Times wrote, Soderlund claims “since food sources will be scarce in the future, people must be introduced to eating things they have thus far considered disgusting—among them, human flesh.”

What Soderlund doesn’t mention, curiously, is the long-documented science on the biological effects of cannibalism.

A tribe called the Fore lived in isolation in Papua New Guinea until the 1930s, and they believed in eating their dead, rather than allowing them to be consumed by worms.

This led to an epidemic of a disease called “kuru,” or “the laughing death,” caused by ingestion of human flesh.

This disease wasn’t caused by a pathogen, but rather, a “twisted protein” that tricks other proteins in the brain to twist like it, damaging the brain’s cerebellum.

Another aspect Soderlund fails to understand is that cannibalism is the last resort for human survival.

What is abundantly obvious is that the United Nation’s desperation to push their Agenda 2030 goals with Soderlund and Thunberg leading the way is the last resort for their totalitarian madness.