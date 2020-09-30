Attorney Lin Wood demanded a retraction from Joe Biden after he claimed Kyle Rittenhouse is a “white supremacist.”

Wood posted a public retraction letter over the Biden tweet showing a photo of the 17-year-old with the text stating that President Trump “refused to disavow white supremacists.”

“I also hereby demand that Biden immediately retract his false accusation that Kyle is a white supremacist & militia member responsible for violence in Kenosha,” he wrote.

Formal demand for public retraction is being prepared for Biden/Harris Campaign on behalf of Kyle Rittenhouse. I also hereby demand that @JoeBiden immediately retract his false accusation that Kyle is a white supremacist & militia member responsible for violence in Kenosha. pic.twitter.com/GrZyE8nI7Z — Lin Wood (@LLinWood) September 30, 2020

Wood is a powerhouse attorney to came to prominence in 1996 after successfully defending Richard Jewell, the security guard who was falsely accused of the Olympic bombing in Atlanta.

And he might have a case against Biden, given that the Democratic candidate offered no evidence in his tweet of Rittenhouse acting as a “white supremacist” the night he shot three people who chased after him in Kenosha, Wisc.

If Rittenhouse is really a “white supremacist,” then why didn’t he target minorities that night when he had a chance?

Instead, before the shootings, Rittenhouse was filmed providing first aid to left-wing protesters hurt during the protests.



