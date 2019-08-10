Attorney General Barr Announces Opening Investigation Into Epstein's Death

Attorney General William Barr on Saturday decried the death of wealthy financier Jeffrey Epstein in federal custody while he awaited charges on sex trafficking, saying the apparent suicide “raises serious questions.”

“I was appalled to learn that Jeffrey Epstein was found dead early this morning from an apparent suicide while in federal custody. Mr. Epstein’s death raises serious questions that must be answered,” Barr said in a statement.

Statement from Attorney General William P. Barr on the Death of Jeffrey Epstein https://t.co/IdTt0sEfGj — Justice Department (@TheJusticeDept) August 10, 2019

“In addition to the FBI’s investigation, I have consulted with the Inspector General who is opening an investigation into the circumstances of Mr. Epstein’s death,” Barr added.

Epstein was reportedly placed on suicide watch in late July after a possible suicide attempt when he was found unconscious in his jail cell with marks around his neck.

However, reports Saturday indicated he was not on suicide watch at the time of his death.

