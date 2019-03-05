Attorney General William Barr Won’t Recuse Himself in Mueller Probe

Image Credits: PBS.

Attorney General William Barr will not recuse himself from overseeing Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into possible collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia during the 2016 presidential election, according to a Justice Department official.

“Following General Barr’s confirmation, senior career ethics officials advised that General Barr should not recuse himself from the special counsel’s investigation. Consistent with that advice, General Barr has decided not to recuse,” DOJ spokesperson Kerri Kupec said in a statement Monday.

The attorney general’s authority over the special counsel is wide-ranging and includes the ability to dictate what details inside the Mueller report are revealed to members of Congress and the public. Former Attorney General Jeff Sessions recused himself from the probe due to his contacts with Russia officials during the transition.

