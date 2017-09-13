Attorneys Suspect Motel 6 Calling ICE on Undocumented Guests

Image Credits: Wikimedia Commons.

On a hot Wednesday in June, Manuel Rodriguez-Juarez, a 33-year-old landscaper, got into an argument with his live-in girlfriend.

While he waited for her to cool down, he decided to check into a $45-a-night room at a nearby Motel 6 on Maryvale’s southern fringe, where fast-food restaurants and gas stations catering to travelers passing through on Interstate 10 alongside neighborhood panaderias and marisquerias.

The front-desk clerk told him that he needed to show identification in order to reserve a room. Rodriguez-Juarez handed over the only thing he had — a Mexican voter ID card. Six hours later, he was lying on the bed, watching TV, when he heard a knock at the door.

He opened it. Three agents from Immigrations and Customs Enforcement were waiting for him.

Read more

RELATED: MOTEL 6 SENDING GUESTS’ PERSONAL INFO TO POLICE EVERY NIGHT


Related Articles

The Truth About Feminists Revealed

The Truth About Feminists Revealed

Hot News
Comments
Meet The Head Of "Blacks For Trump"

Meet The Head Of “Blacks For Trump”

Hot News
Comments

ESPN Lets Host’s Trump ‘White Supremacist’ Comments Slide

Hot News
Comments

Texas Prof Resigns from Law Firm after Tweeting He’d be ‘ok’ with DeVos Sexual Assault

Hot News
Comments

Hillary Says Women Who Voted Against Her Caved To Pressure From Fathers, Husbands

Hot News
Comments

Comments