Audience at Donald Trump Hispanic Business Event Chant ‘Four More Years’

Attendees at President Donald Trump’s roundtable event on tax cuts appeared to like what they heard after the president visited Hialeah, Florida.

Some in the group shouted “four more years!” as the president concluded his event.

Audience members at Trump event with Hispanic business leaders chant "Four more years!!" pic.twitter.com/YHFrVnNxz1 — Charlie Spiering (@charliespiering) April 16, 2018

A group of Hispanic business leaders spoke at the event, praising the president’s latest tax cuts for helping them boost their businesses, create jobs, and offer more benefits to employees.

Trump was joined by leaders of gas stations, a transportation company, a dentistry, a restaurant chain, a craft brewing company, and a community bank.

