Wikileaks has tweeted out an audio recording of journalist Seymour Hersh claiming his sources told him evidence was found on DNC staffer Seth Rich’s computer linking him to the leak of DNC emails.

Audio tape of Seymour Hersh discussing WikiLeaks DNC leaks and Seth Rich https://t.co/STp9u7Vtbn h/t @CassandraRules — WikiLeaks (@wikileaks) August 1, 2017

