Aussie Police ‘Satisfied’ With Arrest of Pregnant Woman Over Anti-Lockdown Message

Image Credits: Screenshots / Twitter.

In a message likely to further stir up public outrage, Victoria police insisted officers, who put an expecting mother in restraints over an anti-lockdown post, acted “reasonably” – although she described it in chilling terms.

A video of police putting Zoe-Lee Buhler in handcuffs went viral earlier on Wednesday, with numerous Australians lashing out at the police’s conduct and the reason for the arrest. Authorities of Australia’s Victoria state charged the 28-year-old pregnant woman with “incitement” of a protest against the strict coronavirus lockdown in the area.

Those online were particularly enraged by the fact the arrest happened in front of Buhler’s children and inside her own home. Officers appeared to have ignored the woman’s pleas to let her go to a scheduled ultrasound scanning and the very fact of her pregnancy.

Victoria state police responded to the mounting outrage on Thursday, with Assistant Commissioner Luke Cornelius confirming he has seen the viral footage. According to him, the police team “have conducted themselves entirely reasonably, they’ve been polite, professional.”

“We’re absolutely satisfied the members behaved appropriately and in accordance with our policy,” Cornelius stated, referring to “briefings provided to me.”

He admitted, however, that the optics weren’t so great. “I would be the first to acknowledge the optics, for want of a better description, arresting a pregnant female, it’s never going to look good,” he said.


Meanwhile, Buhler herself – who officially faced “incitement” charges later on Wednesday – recalled the experience. “Honestly, I was scared I was being kidnapped by people because they weren’t in uniforms,” she told reporters.

Expanding on her Facebook message, Buhler said she didn’t realize calling for the anti-quarantine gathering was an offense, adding she was ready to cooperate with police. “If the police had just called me and told me to remove the post I would’ve done so,” she said.

Victoria has been in lockdown since July to curb the Covid-19 outbreak. State authorities imposed stay-at-home quarantine rules and a nighttime curfew in the state capital, Melbourne. The quarantine saw businesses closed and public events banned across the state, with police applying a hardline approach to enforcing it.


Alex Jones breaks down how leftists are ramping up support for violent acts in the streets of America ahead of the divisive 2020 presidential election.

The Everyday Essentials Sale is now live! Get FREE SHIPPING storewide!

Watch Live

Infowars Network Live Feed

Featured


Related Articles

Australian Police Pay Home Visits to 80 People Warning Them They Will Be Arrested if They Protest Against Lockdown

Australian Police Pay Home Visits to 80 People Warning Them They Will Be Arrested if They Protest Against Lockdown

World News
Comments
German Police Tracking Up to 30,000 Suspects in Child Porn Raids

German Police Tracking Up to 30,000 Suspects in Child Porn Raids

World News
Comments

Australia: Pregnant Woman Arrested in Her Home Over Anti-Lockdown Facebook Post

World News
comments

Farage Warns the ‘Invasion Continues’, as Record 1,450 Illegals Arrive in August

World News
comments

Dutch Police Urge Government to Deport Criminal Illegals

Europewars Redirect
comments

Comments