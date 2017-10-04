Austin City Limits Music Fest Offers Refunds After Vegas Shooting

AUSTIN, Texas (Reuters) – The Austin City Limits Music Festival will offer refunds to people who no longer want to attend for security concerns after the mass shooting at a Las Vegas concert, organizers said on Tuesday.

Safety measures at large outdoor venues have come under scrutiny after a retiree armed with assault rifles strafed an outdoor country music festival in Las Vegas on Sunday from a hotel room, killing at least 59 people in the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history.

Sandee Fenton, a spokeswoman for the annual Austin City Limits event which starts on Friday, did not offer further details on the refunds. Local media said only a few people had sought to return tickets over fears for their safety.

