Austin Police Reopen Greenbelt After Mayor Illegally Deploys Contact Tracers - Watch Now

Watch & share this bombshell report detailing how leftist Mayor Steve Adler along with the Austin Parks and Recreation Department are making a power grab for Austin’s parks.

“Yesterday, it was unilaterally decided that people wishing to visit the dozens of square miles known as the Austin Greenbelt, would need to make ‘reservations’ if they wanted to use the many trails and hiking areas of the Greenbelt,” said Austin local Tim Enlow in a Facebook post. “Only a certain number of citizens would be allowed due to Covid.”

“No city ordinance was passed, no law instituted, it was simply decreed by the city powers that this is how it would be, effective immediately.”


Leftist mayor launches a power grab on Austin’s parks.

Don’t miss:


Board member of the National Rifle Association Ted Nugent joins The Alex Jones Show to break down how America is living in engineered recidivism.

The Reopen America Back to School Special is now live! Save up to 60% on our most popular items!

Watch Live

Infowars Network Live Feed

Featured


Related Articles

Poll: Majority of Americans Think Biden Unlikely to Finish 4 Year Term in White House

Poll: Majority of Americans Think Biden Unlikely to Finish 4 Year Term in White House

U.S. News
Comments
Chicago Raises Bridges to Prevent Looters Getting Downtown

Chicago Raises Bridges to Prevent Looters Getting Downtown

U.S. News
Comments

As Downtown Chicago is Looted, Mayor Complains About Social Distancing

U.S. News
comments

Chicago Riots: Woman Shouts “I Can’t Breathe” as She Loots Luxury Clothing Store

U.S. News
comments

Stelter Meltdown: CNN Host Says It’s “Otherworldly” To Question Biden’s Mental Health

U.S. News
comments

Comments