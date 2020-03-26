Austin Police Threaten To Arrest Reporter For Violating "Lockdown"

Infowars’ Owen Shroyer and some War Room crew members hit the streets of Austin, Texas Wednesday night to protest the city’s unconstitutional lockdown.

Watch as police in a paddy wagon tell Shroyer and the crew to “go home” and to “stay away” when he tried to approach so he could hear over their vehicle’s loud engine.

Owen responded to their feckless threats by saying, “We’re not going to go home, we’re going to continue to ride around and document this.”

Because Shroyer and the crew are media documenting the COVID-19 shutdown, they are exempt from the unconstitutional “stay at home” decree.

After Owen explained this to the police they agreed to let the group go on their way.

Owen Shroyer Live On The Streets Of Illegal Forced Shutdown In America https://t.co/40ptDJOb0v — J Owen Shroyer (@allidoisowen) March 26, 2020

