Austin 'Protester' Allegedly Armed With AK-47 Shot by Driver While Blocking Traffic And 'Approaching Vehicle'

Image Credits: @animegorilla/Twitter.

An Austin “protester” allegedly “carrying a rifle” and blocking traffic on Saturday night was reportedly shot and killed by a driver after police say he may have “approached” the person’s vehicle with his gun out.

“One adult male victim was located with a gunshot wound,” police said as reported by The Gateway Pundit. “Initial reports indicate that the victim may have been carrying a rifle and approached the suspect vehicle. Suspect was in the vehicle and shot at the victim. Suspect was detained and is cooperating with officers.”

Witnesses claimed the man shot was Garrett Foster, who was seen doing an interview a day before the shooting carrying an AK-47-style rifle and telling an interviewer: “If I use it against the cops I’m dead but I think all the people who hate us and want to say things to us are too big of p***ies to actually stop and do anything about it.”

Video shared from a second angle missed the shooting but appeared to capture the crowd swarming around the driver’s car after they take a right-hand turn.

Alex Jones breaks down his plans to initiate a foundation called The Human Defense Force in the name of preserving humanity for future generations.

Our Christmas in July sale is now live! Get double Patriot Points and free shipping on our hottest products!

Watch Live

Infowars Network Live Feed

Featured


Related Articles

'Catastrophic Flooding Expected': Hanna Hammers Virus-Infected South Texas

‘Catastrophic Flooding Expected’: Hanna Hammers Virus-Infected South Texas

U.S. News
Comments
Video: Colorado BLM Protester Shoots Fellow Demonstrator While Aiming at Car That Sped Through Crowd on Highway

Video: Colorado BLM Protester Shoots Fellow Demonstrator While Aiming at Car That Sped Through Crowd on Highway

U.S. News
Comments

VIDEO: Black Conservative Stabbed by Antifa During Portland Black Lives Matter Riots

U.S. News
comments

VIDEO: Portland Rioters Occupy Exterior of Federal Courthouse, Raise American Flag Upside Down

U.S. News
comments

Suspect In Custody After Fatal Shooting At Austin BLM Protest

U.S. News
comments

Comments