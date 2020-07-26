Austin 'Protester' Allegedly Armed With AK-47 Shot by Driver While Blocking Traffic And 'Approaching Vehicle'

An Austin “protester” allegedly “carrying a rifle” and blocking traffic on Saturday night was reportedly shot and killed by a driver after police say he may have “approached” the person’s vehicle with his gun out.

“One adult male victim was located with a gunshot wound,” police said as reported by The Gateway Pundit. “Initial reports indicate that the victim may have been carrying a rifle and approached the suspect vehicle. Suspect was in the vehicle and shot at the victim. Suspect was detained and is cooperating with officers.”

NEW: Police say victim of tonight's shooting in Austin was carrying a rifle and may have approached vehicle before shooting took place. Suspect in vehicle detained and cooperating, Austin Police spokesperson says. — Matthew Keys (@MatthewKeysLive) July 26, 2020

See the red box and see Garrett’s gun pic.twitter.com/b3BsZtlQh5 — Childs Dunbar (@childsdunbarIV) July 26, 2020

Witnesses claimed the man shot was Garrett Foster, who was seen doing an interview a day before the shooting carrying an AK-47-style rifle and telling an interviewer: “If I use it against the cops I’m dead but I think all the people who hate us and want to say things to us are too big of p***ies to actually stop and do anything about it.”

he is on camera talking about using it on cops sweety pic.twitter.com/ei96xYHBgy — Anime gorilla wyatt (@animegorilla) July 26, 2020

Video shared from a second angle missed the shooting but appeared to capture the crowd swarming around the driver’s car after they take a right-hand turn.

Alex Jones breaks down his plans to initiate a foundation called The Human Defense Force in the name of preserving humanity for future generations.

Our Christmas in July sale is now live! Get double Patriot Points and free shipping on our hottest products!