Austin, Texas Bars Board Up Windows & Doors To Prevent Homeless Break-ins During COVID-19 Shutdowns

Infowars reporter Savanah Hernandez went to Austin, Texas’ world famous 6th Street to find the usually buzzing bar scene completely desolate other than members of the city’s rapidly expanding homeless community roaming the empty streets and bar owners boarding up their businesses to fend off intruders.

While the bar district would typically be packed with people from around the world during SXSW 2020, Hernandez wrote, “Austin’s 6th street is a ghost town. Only the homeless roaming the streets. Local bars boarding up in fear of homeless break ins.”

Austin’s 6th street is a ghost town. Only the homeless roaming the streets. Local bars boarding up in fear of homeless break ins. pic.twitter.com/X45190DU6M — Savanah Hernandez (@sav_says_) March 18, 2020

SXSW is supposed to be this week. Usually this place is so packed they close down the road pic.twitter.com/VI11IsaAuv — Savanah Hernandez (@sav_says_) March 18, 2020

Similar scenes are being witnessed around the country such as the famous Bellagio Hotel in Las Vegas, Nevada, as well as businesses in Washington and Pennsylvania.

Surreal. Employees are boarding up the doors of the Bellagio. We are watching the Las Vegas Strip shut down. #Covid_19 #coronavirus pic.twitter.com/uoYLE57N4s — Jackie Kostek (@JackieKostek) March 18, 2020

Those shut down completely are boarding up. It's not about riots this time. Glass breaks. People steal. https://t.co/MSO1RD1CYX pic.twitter.com/CU9dBkNLhS — jseattle (@jseattle) March 18, 2020

Liquor Control Board has begun boarding up liquor stores in high-risk areas. https://t.co/d72y47Zm9o — Eyewitness News (@wbrewyou) March 18, 2020

A bar in Cincinnati, Ohio was forcibly closed by local police after “violating a statewide order” to remain closed.

Boarding up the Queen City Lounge who continued to violate statewide order to remain closed. Felony weapons arrests were made. @CincyPD @CityOfCincy @cincihealthdept pic.twitter.com/ETFbyblo1v — Cincinnati Police Department (@CincyPD) March 17, 2020

Will America soon resemble a dystopian novel where only zombie-like homeless people roam the streets of major cities and most citizens never leave their homes?

How does today’s unemployment from govt mandated shutdown compare to the Great Depression’s figures?

