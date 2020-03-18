Austin, Texas Bars Board Up Windows & Doors To Prevent Homeless Break-ins During COVID-19 Shutdowns

Infowars reporter Savanah Hernandez went to Austin, Texas’ world famous 6th Street to find the usually buzzing bar scene completely desolate other than members of the city’s rapidly expanding homeless community roaming the empty streets and bar owners boarding up their businesses to fend off intruders.

While the bar district would typically be packed with people from around the world during SXSW 2020, Hernandez wrote, “Austin’s 6th street is a ghost town. Only the homeless roaming the streets. Local bars boarding up in fear of homeless break ins.”

Similar scenes are being witnessed around the country such as the famous Bellagio Hotel in Las Vegas, Nevada, as well as businesses in Washington and Pennsylvania.

A bar in Cincinnati, Ohio was forcibly closed by local police after “violating a statewide order” to remain closed.

Will America soon resemble a dystopian novel where only zombie-like homeless people roam the streets of major cities and most citizens never leave their homes?

How does today’s unemployment from govt mandated shutdown compare to the Great Depression’s figures?

