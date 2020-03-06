Austin’s SXSW Canceled Due to Coronavirus

Austin’s 2020 South by Southwest (SXSW) conference has been canceled over concerns related to the coronavirus outbreak.

The order to cancel the event was given during a Friday press conference by city officials.

“Austin’s Mayor Steve Adler said he had declared a local disaster in the city and issued an order canceling the conference,” reports CNBC.

Watch @News4SA's broadcast: Austin City Hall provides an update on the coronavirus and its effects on spring festival events such as SXSW.https://t.co/sMFwo2mFpZ — Frances Rodriguez (@Frod1221) March 6, 2020



The decision marks the first time in its 33-year history the annual tech, film and music conference has been canceled.

The official statement by SXSW doesn’t mention the virus by name but says it’s going through an “unprecedented situation.”

An Update on SXSW 2020. Please read our full statement here: https://t.co/P56nF8KFmE pic.twitter.com/ouJPKM9GNy — SXSW (@sxsw) March 6, 2020



At the time of this writing, no official cases of coronavirus have been reported in the city, despite the mayor’s “local disaster” declaration.

Also, an unconfirmed report claims a hospital in Austin allegedly quarantined an entire floor and asked its elderly volunteers to leave. Although, no word of this has appeared in local media at the time of this writing.

Coronavirus is officially in Austin. My aunt works at St. David’s on 32nd St and they have a man quarantined on the 5th floor of the hospital. They have sent all elderly volunteers home. Spread the word and stay indoors! — alia (@aliamdavila) March 6, 2020





Dr. Francis Boyle joins The Alex Jones Show to break down the pandemic America is going to face as coronavirus spreads.

Remember, it’s not a matter of IF you’ll need storable food, but WHEN!