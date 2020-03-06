Austin’s SXSW Canceled Due to Coronavirus

Image Credits: Amy E. Price / Contributor / Getty.

Austin’s 2020 South by Southwest (SXSW) conference has been canceled over concerns related to the coronavirus outbreak.

The order to cancel the event was given during a Friday press conference by city officials.

“Austin’s Mayor Steve Adler said he had declared a local disaster in the city and issued an order canceling the conference,” reports CNBC.


The decision marks the first time in its 33-year history the annual tech, film and music conference has been canceled.

The official statement by SXSW doesn’t mention the virus by name but says it’s going through an “unprecedented situation.”


At the time of this writing, no official cases of coronavirus have been reported in the city, despite the mayor’s “local disaster” declaration.

Also, an unconfirmed report claims a hospital in Austin allegedly quarantined an entire floor and asked its elderly volunteers to leave. Although, no word of this has appeared in local media at the time of this writing.



