Australia Bans Cash Payments Over $10,000 AUD

Image Credits: Public Domain.

The government of Australia plans to make cash payments over $10,000 AUD ($7,500 USD) illegal starting on July 1 2019. Afterwards, all payments over that amount will have to be made via check or debit/credit card.

The Aussie government cites criminal activity, tax evasion, and “encouraging the transition to a digital society” as reasons for its ban. Treasurer Scott Morrison, said “[t]his will be bad news for criminal gangs, terrorists and those who are just trying to cheat on their tax” and that “[i]t’s a crime.”

To enforce the ban, the government approved the creation of a $300 million Black Economy Standing Taskforce who is tasked with generating $3 billion of new tax revenue over the course of four years.

Read more


Related Articles

Video: Merkel Sued Over Migrant Crisis

Video: Merkel Sued Over Migrant Crisis

Globalism
Comments
Migrant Crisis A Commercial Boon for Saudi Arabia

Migrant Crisis A Commercial Boon for Saudi Arabia

Globalism
Comments

Macron Admits Europe Needs Tough Migration Laws to Survive

Globalism
Comments

Egyptian-Born Student Planned Ricin Poison Terrorist Attack

Globalism
Comments

Intel Analyst: Majority of European Politicians Are Traitors

Globalism
Comments

Comments