Australia Bans Jewish Synagogue, Citing "Terrorist Risk to General Public"

Australia has stopped the construction of a synagogue near Sydney by claiming it will encourage a terrorist attack.

In response, the Jewish community said the “anti-Semitic” decision meant the terrorist “have already won.”

“It’s a very sad day for Australia if an established community, which needs a house of worship, is refused permission to build it because of fear that others may pose a threat,” community representative Vic Alhadeff said.



The New South Wales’ Land and Environment Court rejected an appeal by the Friends of Refugees of Eastern Europe to build the synagogue in Bondi, just outside Sydney, which is near the popular Bondi Beach.

“General observations are made on terrorist threats and specific reference is made to the threat to synagogues,” the court stated. “…Australia faces an ongoing threat of terrorism ‘at home,’ carried out by supporters of ISIS.”

The head of the local Jewish community, Rabbi Yehoram Ulman, said the court was “rewarding terrorism.”

“Its implications are enormous; it basically implies that no Jewish organization should be allowed to exist in residential areas,” he stated. “It stands to stifle Jewish existence and activity in Sydney and indeed, by creating a precedent, the whole of Australia, and by extension rewarding terrorism.”

Across the world, government response to terrorism is almost always the same: restrict the rights of private citizens while encouraging the flow of would-be terrorists across international borders.

The Obama administration had even taken it one step further by funding and arming ISIS-led “moderate rebels” in Syria, many of whom ultimately found their way into Europe thanks to “open border” advocates like German Chancellor Angela Merkel.

At one point the Obama White House was so desperate to cover up this fact that it even tried to characterize al-Qaeda fighters in Syria as “moderate.”

President Trump has since stopped the US military’s covert aid to jihadists.