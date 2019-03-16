Australia Bans Milo Yiannopoulos After Comments on New Zealand Mosque Attacks

Right-wing provocateur Milo Yiannopoulos has been banned from entering the country of Australia over his comments on social media about the New Zealand mosque shootings, ABC Australia reported.

Australian Immigration Minister David Coleman said in a statement that Yiannopoulos’s comments regarding the massacre are “appalling and foment hatred and division.”

“The terrorist attack in Christchurch was carried out on Muslims peacefully practicing their religion,” Coleman said, according to the outlet. “Australia stands with New Zealand and with Muslim communities the world over in condemning this inhuman act.”

The ban comes after 49 people were killed and dozens more injured in attacks at two mosques in Christchurch, New Zealand, by an alleged white supremacist.

Shortly after the shooting, Yiannopoulos took to Facebook to describe Islam as a “barbaric, alien” religious culture.

“I’m banned from Australia, again, after a statement in which I said I abhor political violence,” Yiannopoulos said on social media.

Yiannopoulos, a former Breitbart editor, was barred from entering Australia earlier this month after his visa application was rejected on character grounds.

